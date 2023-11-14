Plateau workers comply with NLC/TUC strike, says NLC Chair

By Peter Amine

Workers in Plateau have complied with the industrial action declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC), over the brutalisation of NLC President Joe Ajaero in Imo.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the strike on Tuesday in Jos, observed that government offices, as well as private businesses were shut down in compliance with the strike.

The correspondent, who was at the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Headquarters, observed that the gate was locked, as workers were turned away by union officials at the gate to ensure compliance.

The situation was not different at the Plateau State Secretariat, where a large team of NLC/TUC leaders sealed the gate to prevent workers from gaining access.

No worker was seen at the premises of Plateau State High Court, as the workers remained at home.

NAN also observed that some commercial banks in the metropolis did not open for business.

Mr Eugene Manji, Plateau NLC Chairman, told NAN that the labour union set up a monitoring team that was going around organisations to ensure compliance.

“As you can see, we are in front of the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat (State Secretariat), the seat of administration of Plateau Government, and no worker has gone in.

“Most of the institutions have complied, but our monitoring team is going around the metropolis to ensure comprehensive and total compliance.

“We have a snag in some places where some workers, especially those in commercial banks, claimed that they were not aware of the strike. You will not blame them because the decision was finalised late last night,’’ he added.

Mr Daniel Mudima, Chairman, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPTRE), ITF Chapter, told NAN that they received directives from their national secretariat to ensure compliance.

Mudima said that they would sustain the exercise until further directive from their headquarters.

He urged the workers to remain at home pending the suspension of the strike. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

