Plateau women urge FG, states to tackle insecurity, hunger

Plateau women, under the aegis of Voice of Women in Nigeria Leadership Initiative, have appealed to the Federal and State Governments to address lingering security challenges, hunger and economic hardship in the country.

They spoke on Saturday during a peaceful protest in Jos.

Mrs Lois Gotom, the Coordintor of the group in her remark, said that the current economic downturn and insecurity had inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians, particularly women and children.

The coordinator, said that the challenges had led to the loss of lives and property, urging President Bola Tinubu to use his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ to bring succour to the poeple.

”It has become imperative for us to organise this peaceful protest as concerned women because hunger and insecurity are hitting both the young and old, with women being the most hit as managers of the home front.

”The Voice of Women in Leadership Initiative is one of the many groups in Nigeria that is deeply concerned over the dad situation in the nation.

”Government’s inability to control prices of commodities is leading to acute hunger and starvation; the scourge of hunger and insecurity on our dear country is a sad reality.

”We, therefore, call on goverment at all levels to put machinery in motion to check price control and this will help in this daily indiscriminate rise in prices of goods and services,” she said.

Gotom, who maintained that Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural and human resources, called on leaders at all levels to harness potentials to better the lots of the people.

”It is no longer news that we wake up every day with different news; the daily increase in prices of goods and services, transportation fare, kidnapping, armed robbery and killing of innocent citizens.

”During his campaign, Tinubu promised Nigerians a lot; in fact, he promised to improve the security of lives and property and invest the funds from the removal of subsidy to better the lives of Nigerians.

”Sadly, women and children are dying in their numbers; in 2023 for instance, 50 to 60 per cent of our land was not cultivated due to insecurity.

”So, this peaceful rally is a way of speaking on behalf of millions ordinary Nigerians to have their voices heard,” Gotom said.

The Coordinator, however, called on Nigerians to support and pray for the leaders of the nation toward ensuring that the current situation is addressed.(NAN)

By Patience Aliyu