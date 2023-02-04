Plateau will vote APC top to bottom – Rep. Gagdi

By Polycarp Auta

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) said that the people of Plateau would vote the candidates of the party at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Gagdi, representing Pankshi/Kanke/Kanam, stated this at the campaign flag-off for his re-election bid on Friday in Pankshin.

The lawmaker maintained that the party had achieved a lot for the people of the state and Nigerains in general, adding that people would vote the party to consolidate on the achievements.

”The APC-led government at both state and national levels have done well for the people and I have no doubt our people in Plateau will vote the party from top to bottom.

”Today we are proud of quality roads, functional rail lines and other infrastructure; this is why we are confident that Plateau people and indeed Nigerians will vote APC,” he said.

On his reelection bid, Gagdi said that his achievements in the last three years were visible enough to speak for him, but promised to do more if voted again.

”We have done a lot for the people of this constituency in the last three years but it not enough.

”Our achievements in the area of education, construction of rural roads, hospitals, provision of potable water, rural electrification, agriculture, human capital development and many others, are not hidden.

”In 2019 I had covenant with my people, to deliver good governance to them and have not failed even though I am human, but I’m determined to do more.

”So, I am calling on my people to give me their mandate again so that we will be able to touch those areas we are yet to address in ensuring that they have better and quality representation,” he said.

Mr Philip Dasun, the Director General of campaign council, thanked the lawmaker for finding them worthy to serve in that capacity.

He promised that the council would work assiduously to actualise its mandate of ensuring that Gagdi returned to the National Assembly and continued to provide quality representation for the people.(NAN)