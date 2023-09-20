Plateau will complete development partners-aided projects – Gov. Mutfwang assures

By Martha Agas

Plateau will ensure continuity and completion of all France-assisted projects in the state, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang has assured.

“We shall ensure that all France-aided projects and other development partners-aided projects in the state are given a new vista of life,’’ he said.

Mutfwang gave the assurance in Jos on Tuesday at a state banquet held in honour of visiting French ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Emanuelle Blatman.

The governor, however, pleaded with France to give his administration some time to discharge some requisite duties before continuing with some of the crucial projects it is implementing.

“We want to thank you for the collaboration in the development that you are providing for Plateau.

“We want to place on record, your involvement in our agriculture sector, water, science and technology and in several other sectors,’’ the governor said.

He reiterated that his administration would not desert any project even as it was still new in the saddle.

Mutfwang said also that the ambassador’s visit served as an encouragement for the state to execute its projects within stated timelines.

He told the ambassador that the insecurity in some parts of Plateau was being brought under control and more development projects were underway.

The governor sought for increased collaboration with the French and assured the ambassador that all French investments in Plateau were enviable.

Earlier, the ambassador said her visit to Plateau was to engage the governor on French projects in agriculture, education and water supply.

She said that the visit was also to discuss the possibility of extending French partnership with Plateau to areas of digital economy, cultural and creative arts.

Blatman urged Plateau residents to enrol in France’s Alliance Francais school in Jos to study the French language to open more frontiers of opportunities for them.

“I encourage you all to go and visit the school which is 20 years old in Plateau and learn the French language,’’ she said.

Blatman said her visit to University of Jos and the National Film Institute which France had been supporting would seek to expand mobility exchanges and invite more Nigerian students to France. (NAN)

