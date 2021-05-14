The Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, says it will ensure continuous tree planting exercise to help check erosion and wind storm for environmental sustainability.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Yohana Izam, said this in a statement issued by the institution’s spokesman, Mr John Agam, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bokkos.

He said the university management had made a commitment to plant 1,500 trees at the begining of every academic session.

“The University Management has approved Friday, May 21, 2021 as date for the 2021 tree planting exercise by newly matriculated students of the University.

“This is the second time of such tree planting exercise, the first was carried out by the newly admitted students in the 2019/2020 academic year,” he said.

He pointed out that this year’s exercise being anchored by the Gardens, Parks and Environment Unit of the Vice Chancellor’s office would ensure the planting of about 1500 trees at various locations in the main campus by Management, Senate and newly matriculated students of the University.

“This measure is part of management’s commitment to the pursuit of environmentally friendly practices as a critical pillar of sustainability in the growth and development of the University.

“It will be recalled that a total of 1, 500 trees were planted during the first edition of the campaign in 2019 and are already contributing to the emergence of the fauna and Flora of the University,” Izam added.

The university spokesman said that the VC also went round the university to assess the level of damage done to some facilities by the recent rainstorm.

He ordered for the immediate replacement of partly damaged roofs following the rainstorm,

He listed some of the buildings affected to include the Faculty of Social Science, Entrepreneurship centre, 600-apacity lecture theatre and the university library.

The VC thanked God that no life was lost in the university despite the havoc wreaked by the rainstorm. (NAN)

