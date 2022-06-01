Plateau varsity gets new bursar

Mr Lawrence Kerekkum has been appointed the substantive Bursar of the Plateau State University, Bokkos.Mr John Agams, the Public Relations Officer ( PRO) of the institution, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Agams, Kerekkum’s appointment was approved by the Governing Council of the University at its 49th Regular meeting on May 18.The PRO said that Kerekkum, who had been on acting capacity since May 2020, replaced Mrs Anna Fakah, whose tenure had since elapsed.

Agams said that the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Yohanna Izam, congratulated the new bursar and urged him to be diligent, hardworking and have fear of God as he discharged his duties.(NAN)

