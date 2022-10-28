Plateau unveils first computerised vehicle inspection service centre

By Martha Agas

The Plateau Government on Thursday unveiled its first Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service centre.

The Plateau State Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (PLASCVIS) centre launched by Gov Simon Lalong in Jos, is a Public Private Partnership(PPP) with Temple SYC Inspection Limited, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, said that centre was established to ensure vehicles using Plateau roads, comply to international standards to prevent road crashes .

He said the centre would help the state government in its effort to digitilise inspection of vehicles.

“It will indicate the state of your vehicles in the following areas : emission system, the beam (lighting, focus and aim), braking system, suspension system,body, tyres and more,” he said.

He said that vehicles safety is a key component to total safety on the roads , and urged vehicle owners to cooperate with the state government in maintaining their vehicles to reduce road crashes.

He urged the people of Plateau , stakeholders and partners in road transportation business , to patronise the centre to ensure a safe, reliable and efficient transport system.

Abubakar said that the state government would also establish nine more centres across its local governments before the end of 2022.

Speaking at the event, Lalong said that the centre will improve the quality of motor vehicles , which would preserve lives and enhance safer roads for sustainable development.

He said that the centre would use Information Communication Technology(ICT) in diagnosing faults in vehicles, as physical examination may likely not give the appropriate result.

“I appeal to motorists to see this exercise as a positive development rather than one that is punitive or a waste of time,”he said.

He said that the centre established through PPP underscores the importance of collaboration in finding solutions to challenges of development, which would also ensure efficient service.

He said his administration would continue to support private sector initiatives in bridging the gap for the provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

He urged Vehicle Inspection Officers to update their knowledge and skills in ICT, to facilitate them in discharging their duties diligently.

He warned that any officer found frustrating service delivery at the centre would be sanctioned.

“I have directed that this project should be fully integrated on the State Central Billing System (CBS) to ensure transparency and accountability

“ Apart from the safety aspect, this laudable project is also a source of generating internal revenue for the state and will also provide employment for our teeming youths,” he said .

He said that enforcement would be total and comprehensive when all the centres are activated, urging all agencies of government and security services in the state to support the project.

“I also direct all Government MDAs and Local Governments to submit all official vehicles to the computerised inspection, as a way of setting the pace for private and commercial vehicles to follow,”he said . (NAN)

