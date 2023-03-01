Plateau university gets new VC

By Polycarp Auta

Prof. Benard Matur has assumed duty as the new Vice-Chancellor the Plateau University Bokkos.

Matur took over from Prof. Yohanna Izam whose five-year tenure has elapsed.

Speaking shortly after taking over as the 5th vice-chancellor of the institution, Matur promised to consolidate on the legacies of his predecessor.

Matur, a professor of zoology, also promised to lift the standard of the university to an enviable height.

He, however, called for prayers, support and cooperation of all stakeholders in order to move the institution forward.

”When a new vice chancellor comes on board, there is usually high expectations, particularly that I’m a son of the soil.

”But I want all of you to be patient, support and cooperate with me as we move this university forward.

”Let us put aside all sentiments and work together as partner in progress for the growth and development of the university,” he said.

Matur thanked Gov. Simon Lalong for approving his appointment and promised to give his best toward the upliftment of the institution.

Earlier, Izam, the out-gone vice chancellor reeled out some of his achievements to include securing full accreditation for all the 17 courses in the institution, introduction of new ones, building of new structures, including the senate building, improved security of staff and students, employment of personnel, among others.

He advised the new vice chancellor to address the challenge of road networks, water scarcity, students hostels, staff welfare, among others.

He, however, called on the management, staff and students of the university to accord the new vice-chancellor the desired cooperation and support to enable him succeed.(NAN)