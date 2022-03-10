Plateau United mourns Justice Christopher, ex-Super Eagles’ player

By Polycarp Auta

The management of Plateau United FC of Jos has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Justice Christopher, an ex-Super Eagles’ midfielder.

Mr Pius Henwan, the General Manager of the club, expressed the club’s condolence in a message on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christopher died in the early hours of Wednesday, March 9.

The deceased was said to have slumped and was later confirmed death at the Rayfield Medical Centre, Jos.

Henwan described the death of the former international as a “great loss not only to the football family in Plateau, but the country at large.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and his immediate family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

NAN also reports that Christopher was a member of the Super Eagles’ team to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea, Japan.

The deceased also played professional football in Belgium, Sweden, Russia and Denmark, as well as with domestic clubs such as: the Bendel Insurance of Benin, Katsina United and Nasarawa United of Lafia.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

