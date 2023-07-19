Plateau United GM warns players, staff against laxity, indiscipline

By Peter Amine

Habila Mutla, General Manager, Plateau United Football Club of Jos, has warned players and staff of the club against laxity and acts of indiscipline.

Mutla gave the warning on Wednesday in Jos when he addressed the players and staff after the team resumed training ahead of the new season.

He said that laziness would not be tolerated, adding that those who would not be serious would give way to people waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

“If your heart is not with Plateau United, please let us know immediately because we will not tolerate any acts that may be inimical to the progress of the club.

“I told the technical crew that this year is going to be the year for Plateau United because we are ready for the battle to be on top.

“I urge you to remain focus and committed and we will do our part to meet all your needs,’’ he stated.

The general manager further warned the players against betting stating that anyone caught would be decisively dealt.

He said that the management engaged the services of an experienced Technical Adviser, Mbwas Mangut and Chief Coach, Patrick Mancha to lead the team to greater heights.

He urged them to cooperate with the technical crew and do their bes,t assuring them that players would be selected based on their performances.

Meanwhile, the general manager during the interaction inaugurated a media team to launder the image of the club.

Mutla charged the media team, headed by Maklet Yaksat of Plateau Radio and Television Corporation, to ensure that the club was showcased to the world.

He urged the media team to work hard and to ensure that the team`s social media handles are active in chronicling the club`s activities.

“Our website should be effective so that once you click on Plateauunitedfc.com you will see everything about us including our history and even our journey,’he said (NAN

