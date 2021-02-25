Plateau United condole with Gyang, over father’s death

The Management of Plateau United FC of Jos has condoled with one of its players, Amos Gyang, over the death of his father.
The condolence is contained in a statement by Mr Albert Dakup, the club’s Media Officer issued on Thursday in Jos.
Dakup described the demise of the septuagenarian as a great loss to the player’s immediate family and the club by extension.
“The management of Plateau United FC has received with rude shock and grief, the sudden death of Da Gyang Kondo , father of Amos Gyang, one of our dedicated players .
” It’s not easy for one to lose his father . But we urged you and the entire family to take heart as God does not make a mistake.
“He has accomplished his task on earth. We can only immortalise him by imbibing his good virtues , so that his death will not be in vain,” Dakup said.
Dakup prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and prayed God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Kondo, aged 72, who died after a brief illness is survived by a wife , five children, twenty grandchildren and many other relations. (NAN)