By Olawale Alabi

Plateau United Football Club of Jos beat ASO Stade Mandji of Gabon 1-0 in Abuja on Sunday in the second leg match of their first preliminary round fixture in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.

They have now advanced to the second preliminary round, after a 3-2 aggregate victory.

