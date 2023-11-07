Plateau: Troops neutralise 4 suspected bandits, arrest 17 others

By Polycarp

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, have killed four suspected bandits and arrested 17 others over various crimes within its areas of responsibility.

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Oya said that the arrested suspects were apprehended over kidnapping, murder, violent attacks on communities, and illicit drug peddling, among others.

He explained that the suspects were arrested during a special operation conducted by its troops between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

”We rescued four kidnapped victims, prevented six attempts to attack vulnerable communities and responded to 13 distress calls within the period under review,” he said.

Oya said that its commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, thanked the residents of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna states for supporting the military and other security agencies in their bid to promote security within its areas of operation. (NAN)

