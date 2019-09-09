Plateau tribunal dismisses Rep Shekarau’s petition, declares Komsol winner

#TrackNigeria The Plateau National/State House of Assembly election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed the petition of Rep. John-Bull Shekarau of PDP against the victory of Mr Komsol Longap of APC.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Theophilus Nzeugwu, made the declaration while delivering the Tribunal’s judgement in the petition.

Shekarau had approached the tribunal with allegations of forged/ fake certificate against Komsol and electoral malpractices during the Feb. 23 NASS elections for Shendam/ Mikang/Qua’an Pan federal Constituency.

He had claimed that Komsol Primary school certificate was a forged/fake one and that he (Komsol) was not qualified to contest the election in the first place.

He also claimed that the election was characterised by malpractices and and prayed the tribunal to annul the election and order for a fresh election.

But the tribunal declared that the shekarau and his party, PDP had failed to prove their allegations.

Nzeugwu said that Shekarau had failed to prove the allegations with concrete evidences because “the say he who alleges must prove.”

“In this petition, the petitioners couldn’t prove either the allegation of certificate forgery or electoral irregularities.

“Consequently, this petition has failed and is hereby dismissed for lack of merit,” the tribunal chairman declared. (NAN)