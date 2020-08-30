Plateau tops as Nigeria records 250 new cases of COVID-19

Two hundred and fifty new cases of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria, Saturday night, with Plateau State recording 69, the highest figure for the day.









The NCDC confirmed this figure on its Tiwtter handle, which has become the reference point for official figures in the country.











The NCDC tweet reads: “250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-69 FCT-41 Lagos-21 Delta-14 Kaduna-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Ekiti-11 Bauchi-9 Ogun-8 Edo-7 Oyo-7 Rivers-6 Adamawa-4 Osun-4 Nasarawa-3 Ebonyi-2 Kwara-2 Gombe-1 Imo-1 53,727 confirmed 41,314 discharged 1,011 deaths.”

Newsdiaryonline reported earliet that Governor Sanwo Olu has directed that schools should reopen in Lagos State from September 14, perhaps a reflection of the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Related

No tags for this post.