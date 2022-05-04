Plateau too rich to be poor – Governorship aspirant

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Plateau, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, has said that given the abundant resources the state is blessed with, it should not be among the poor states in the country.

Mutfwang stated this while presenting himself to State Executive Committee of the party on Wednesday in Jos.

The former chairman of Mangu Local Government Area said that he would reclaim all the state’s boundaries and ensure that the people lived in peace.

“I will ensure that people will live in peace so that all the economic potential embedded in the state can be unleashed.

“We ought not to be among the poor states in the country because we are a people endowed by God with natural resources and clement weather, while we are very hard working.

“However, for progress to take place, there must be good leadership, and I have come to provide that leadership,” he stated.

Mutfwang, a legal practitioner, added that he was committed to restoring the lost glory of Plateau as a land that was well-respected among other states in Nigeria.

According to him, with unity of purpose and proper leadership, the state will achieve its potential.

“I have come to offer myself as a leader that will unite, not only the PDP but the entire people of Plateau,” he added.

In his remarks, the PDP Chairman in the state, Mr Chris Hassan, noted that Mutfwang stood with the party throughout its trying times.

Hassan said that the party would provide a level-playing ground for all aspirants, urging their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and orderly.

He stated that the party had successfully conducted screening for aspirants and election of ward delegates.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), we will elect our national delegates, one from each of the 17 local government areas of the state, and I believe it will be a success like others.

“Also, to ensure justice for all, there is an appeal committee for all the exercises,” he said. (NAN

