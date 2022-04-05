Plateau to set up gender commission- AG

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Chrisantus Ahmadu, the Plateau Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, has said that the state would soon establish its Gender Commission.Ahmadu disclosed this when the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state visited him on Tuesday in Jos.

He explained that the state government has commenced the process of appointing key pioneer staff that would drive the operation, adding the process would soon be concluded.The Attorney General attributed the delay in setting up the commission to some lacuna in the law establishing it, but said that it would be addressed.”Initially, we had challenges with some provisions of the law that seeks to establish the commission because it was hurriedly done.”We feel some of the provisions are in conflict with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.”

But I was able to convince the governor that we will go ahead and establish the gender commission and amendment of those relevant sections of the law will be done later.”We have commenced the process of appointments of key officers who will drive the process from this nuptial stage”So, very soon we will officially establish the gender commission,” he said.Ahmadu further disclosed that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill in the state is before the governor awaiting his assent.The Commissioner commended the efforts of the CSOs in the state towards meeting the needs of the people of the state, particularly in critical areas where government has not been able to address.

He urged them to continue to be united and focused toward supporting government to address some of the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.Earlier, Coordinator of the Coalition, Mr Gad Shamaki, thanked the Commissioner for working assiduously toward ensuring laws that would protect the rights of women and ensure social justice in the state are enacted.He maintained that the coming of the gender commission would add value to state, adding that it would also improve its economy through job creation and the needs of the people.

Shamaki promised that CSOs in the state would continue to work in different spheres of human endeavours toward bettering the lives of citizens of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

