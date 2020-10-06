Plateau to revive Standard Newspaper

The Plateau Government is to revive the state-owned newspaper, “Nigeria Standard’’ to restore its past glory, Mr Dan Manjang, the Commissioner for information and Communication, has said.

The commissioner disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

“We will re-brand the Nigeria Standard. We intend to have a merit award night, where governors of North Central will be invited to re-launch the publication.

“A new General Manager was appointed in July and we are working toward establishing an editorial board for the paper,’’ he said.

He said the information ministry has been able to reposition the `Plateau Publishing Corporation’, publishers of the Nigerian Standard, adding that the city line machine has been revived.