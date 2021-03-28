Mr Gideon Dandam, Coordinator, Fadama Project in Plateau, says the State Government will kick-start the COVID-19 economic stimulus programme for farmers in April.

Dandam said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Sunday that the programme would be implemented under the COVID-19 Action Recovery Economic Stimulus (Nigeria CARES).

He said that although the programme was still at the preparatory stage, efforts would be made to ensure that it kicked off in April.

The coordinator said that the essence of the programme was to cushion the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 on farmers in the state.

“COVID-19 came with myriads of devastating effects on the people, this gesture is aimed at addressing these challenges.

“The Federal Government understood the challenges, this is part of the steps to revamp the economy and put food back on the table for Nigerians,” he said.

Dandam further said that the programme would target the most vulnerable farmers in the state, saying, “ we need them to return to their farms”.

“The package will support them in the areas of production, processing, acquiring of assets and tackling market challenges.

“We shall give them inputs such as land and seeds, the crops we are considering are rice, potatoes and vegetables.

“As a State, we have comparative advantage for vegetables and potatoes; these crops can be grown all year round,” he said.

He said that the programme would also support vulnerable livestock and fish farm owners in the state.(NAN)

