Plateau to kick-start COVID-19 economic stimulus for farmers

March 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, News, Project 0



Mr Gideon Dandam, Coordinator, Fadama Project in Plateau, says the State Government will kick-start the economic stimulus programme for in April.

Dandam said in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria () in on Sunday that the programme would be implemented under the Action Recovery Economic Stimulus (Nigeria CARES).

He said that although the programme was still the preparatory stage, efforts would be made ensure that it kicked off in April.

The coordinator said that the essence of the programme was cushion the effects of the outbreak of on in the state.

“COVID-19 came myriads of devastating effects on the people, this gesture is aimed addressing these challenges.

“The Federal Government understood the challenges, this is part of the steps revamp the economy and put food back on the table for Nigerians,” he said.

Dandam further said that the programme would target the most vulnerable in the state, saying, “ we to return to farms”.

“The package will support in the areas of , processing, acquiring of assets and tackling market challenges.

“We shall give inputs such as land and seeds, the crops considering are rice, potatoes and vegetables.

“As a State, we have comparative advantage for vegetables and potatoes; these crops can be grown all year ,” he said.

He said that the programme would also support vulnerable livestock and fish farm owners in the state.()

Tags: , , , , , , ,