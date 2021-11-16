Plateau to host 1,500 farmers in root crops expo

November 16, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Coordinator Plateau Potatoes Value Chain, Mr Thomas Muopshin, says no fewer than 1,500 farmers in potatoes and other root crops will be on Plateau for exposition on modern farming.Muopshin said this in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on in Jos.He said that the conference would bring international  investors into the state.Muopshin also said that the one- day  exposition scheduled for Nov.18  would bring huge benefits for the state and the farmers.

“This conference would create more jobs and increase the state Internally Generated Revenue”, he said.

He said that the exposition would help to establish a potato centre of excellence in the state to stimulate exportation of potatoes from Plateau.He noted that the conference would enlighten the farmers on required standard  for exportation and the need for them to key in.“

There are required involved in exportation so that the crops can be accepted by international bodies, ” he said.

He said the conference would alsi help to expose farmers to windows that were not visible to them and enable them to take advantage of various opportunities.(NAN)

