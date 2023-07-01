Plateau to establish mobile courts to try sanitation defaulters

By Martha Agas

The Plateau government is to establish mobile courts to prosecute defaulters of the monthly sanitation exercise, according to Gov Caleb Mutfwang.

The governor announced this on Saturday in Jos while flagging-off the exercise.

“ Every neighbourhood must organise itself because we are going to ensure the enforcement of the environmental sanitation.

” Sanitation courts will begin to move around to sanction people who do not share in the vision of keeping the environment clean,” he said.

He said that collective efforts would be required to ensure a clean environment, urging the people to participate in the monthly exercise slated to hold every last Saturday of the month.

He urged Plateau residents to keep their environments clean and make it a way of life.

He said that local government areas had also been directed to observe the exercise while motorists had been mandated to make provisions for proper disposal of dirt generated by passengers.

“We must all avoid the dumping of waste while on transit; we must collectively address the indiscriminate dumping of refuse to minimise such nuisance on the roads.

“l look forward to seeing a green Plateau, an enviable Plateau that all of us will enjoy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, during his inaugural speech, declared a state of emergency on the environment in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas.

He, thereafter, set up a task force to find lasting solutions to the situation on assumption to office.(NAN)

