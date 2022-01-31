Plateau SUBEB opens bid for construction, renovation of projects

The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has opened bid for award of contracts for the construction and renovation of various projects across the state.

The Chairman of the board, Prof. Mathew Sule said on Monday in Jos that the projects were part of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) projects originally earmarked for 2017, first to fourth quarters of 2020 and first to second quarters of 2021.

Sule was represented by Mrs Sarah Ramadan, the Permanent member 1 in the board.

The board chairman said that the projects consist of construction and renovation of classrooms, Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilets, offices, libraries, and examination halls among others.

“For the new construction, we have 130 classrooms, 60 offices, 60 stores, 16 VIP toilets, two libraries, dog motorise boreholes and one storey building comprising classrooms, offices, and stores, among other facilities.

“Projects for renovation include 177 classrooms, 37 offices, 37 stores, one examination hall, one computer room, and six VIP toilets, among others,’’ he said.

According to the chairman, the bid opening is aimed at ensuring due process and transparency in the award of contracts.

“This exercise is to ensure that transparency and due process is followed in the award of the contracts by SUBEB.

“Today, we are bidding for the construction and renovation of various projects.

“These projects which are part of the balance of 2017, first to 4th quarters of 2020, and first to 2nd quarters of 2021 UBEC intervention will be executed in various public primaries schools across the 17 local government areas of the state,” he added.

Sule urged contractors who would win the bidding to execute the projects according to specifications, adding that the board would not hesitate to sanction those who erred.

He further warned contactors to desist from executing shoddy and substandard projects, insisting that government want value for its money, hence would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from contractors.

“Successful contractors should note that they must execute these projects according to specification. Don’t do anything outside the specification.

“Some contractors have failed us in the past, but we are happy that a lot have also made us proud

“So, government and indeed the board will not tolerate and accept substandard job from any contractor, because it want value for its money.

“We will not think twice before revoking contracts that we think the contractors are not performing,” he warned.

Sule thanked the state Governor. Simon Lalong for the timely release of counterpart funds which enabled the board to carry these projects.

The chairman called on community members where these projects were located to cooperate with the contractors to ensure smooth execution and completion of the projects.

Also speaking, Mr Chrisantus Ahmadu, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, warned successful contractors against absconding from sites.

Representated by Mrs Na’aanlong Ngumut, Ahmadu urged contractors to adhere strictly to the procurement law of the state, adding that anything short of that would attract stiff sanction.

“Contractors must be diligent in carrying out these contracts and the procurement law of the state must also be followed.

“Failure to adhere to the laid procedures will attract the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

Ahmed Rufai, a legal practitioner who spoke on behalf of UBEC, also urged the contractors to adhere to specifications and designs provided by SUBEB.

Rufai also advised contractors to ensure quality materials were used for the projects, adding that it would enable the projects to last long. (NAN)

