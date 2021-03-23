The Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) on Tuesday opened bid for the award of contracts for the construction and renovation of 475 projects across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event in Jos, Chairman of the board, Prof. Mathew Sule, said the projects were part of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) projects for balance of 2017, 1st to 4th quarters of 2018 and 2019 normal intervention projects.

Represented by Mrs Sarah Ramadan, permanent member 1 in the board, Sule said that the projects would gulp N6.3 million

According to the chairman, the bid opening exercise aimed at ensuring due process and transparency in the award of contracts.

“This exercise is to ensure transparency and due process is followed in the award of the contracts by SUBEB.

“Today we are bidding for these projects and they include construction and renovation of VIP latrines, block of classrooms, stores, offices, motorised boreholes and fences

“Others projects to be executed include examination halls, laboratories and hostels.

“These projects which is part of the balance of 2017, 1st to 4th quarter of 2018 and 2019 of UBEC normal intervention will be executed in various public primaries schools across the 17 local government areas of the state,” he said.

Sule urged contractors who would be successful, to execute the project according to specifications, adding that the board would not hesitate to sanction erring ones.

He further warned contactors to desist from executing shaddy and substandard projects, insisting that government want value for its money, hence would not tolerate any act indiscipline from contractors.

“Successful contractors should note that they must execute these projects according to specification. Don’t do anything outside the specification.

“Some contractors have failed us in the past, but we are happy that a lot have also made us proud

“So, government and indeed the board will not tolerate and accept substandard job from any contractor, because it want value for its money.

“We will not think twice before revoking contracts that we think the contractors are not performing,” he added.

The chairman called on community members where these projects are domiciled, to cooperate with the contractors to ensure smooth execution and completion of the projects.

Sule thanked governor Lalong for prompt release of counterpart funding for the execution of the laudable projects, adding that the gesture would go a long way enhancing learning and teaching at the primary schools

“We have never had it so good in terms of payment of counterpart funding like under this regime.

“UBEC has rated us 97 per cent in terms of payment of counterpart funding and all the credit goes to our amiable governor.

“This means our governor is an education friendly person and so we thank him so much,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Sarry Zaka, the Coordinator of UBEC in the state, warned successful contractors against absconding from sites.

Represented by Mr Jonathan Mashe, Zaka alo advised contractors to adhere strictly to the procurement law of the state, adding that anything short of that would attract stiff sanction.

“Contractors must be diligent in carrying out these contracts and the procurement law of the state must also be followed.

“Failure to adhere to the laid procedures will attract the full wrath of the law,” she warned

On his part, Mr Dalyop Choji, Chairman of Forum of Contractors in the state, assured that successful would deliver quality job.

“I want to assure the board that contractors will deliver these jobs within specifications,” he assured. (NAN)

