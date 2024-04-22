Plateau SUBEB boss warns contractors against substandard projects

Mr Samuel Amuna, Executive Chairman, Plateau Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB), has warned contractors handling various projects across public primary schools in the state against shoddy jobs.

Amuna gave the warning at a meeting with contractors, Education Secretaries and Technical Officers of the board on Monday in Jos.

The chairman said that the meeting was organised to enable him deliberate with the contractors and other stakeholders towards quality service delivery.

”We called this meeting so that we can create the desired collaboration to get things done the right way.

”We need collaboration between the contractors, education secretaries, technical officers and members of the host communities to get these projects done.

”So, let me use this opportunity to call on contractors handling our projects to deliver these works within the specification.

”Shoddy and shabby jobs will not be tolerated; all we want from you is quality jobs so that we can have value for money,”he said.

Amuna advised the contractors to work closely with members of the host community, adding that such move would enable sustainability.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, Mr Daniel Sule, assured the board that the contractors would execute the projects withinq specifications.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta