Plateau speaker wins APC re-election ticket

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Sanda has been declared winner of All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Pengana State Constituency.



The Chairman, Primary Election Committee, Mr Auwal Jibrin made the declaration in Pengana.



Jibrin said that the Sanda scored 15 votes to defeat four other aspirants.



He said that Mrs Elizabeth Samson came second with nine votes, while Mr Chukuri Ibrahim placed third with five votes.



He said that Mr Ayuba Gambo came fourth with four votes, while Mr Emmanuel Dankama placed fifth with one vote.



“A total number of 34 delegates casted their votes, one vote was invalid.



“Yakubu Sanda having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the primary election,” he declared.



Sanda, in his remarks, thanked the delegates and indeed the people of Pengana Constituency for the confidence reposed in him.



The speaker congratulated other aspirants and appealed to them to join hands with him to deliver the APC in 2023. (NAN)

