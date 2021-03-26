Plateau speaker urges striking assembly workers to remain calm

 The Speaker, Plateau State House Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has appealed to striking workers under the aegis the Parliamentary Staff Association Nigeria (PASAN) to calm as the issues  in contention are being  handled.

It would be recalled that PASAN on Tuesday declared a nationwide strike over autonomy state .

The workers promised to at home until their demands were met.

Abok, who doubles as the Vice Chairman, Conference Speakers State Legislatures Nigeria Zone, made the appeal in a statement signed by his Press Secretary,  Mr Bulus Atang.

The speaker said that although the association was exercising its constitutional right of embarking on a peaceful on issues they feel aggrieved, he enjoined them to be calm as the issues were being addressed.

“The cordial working relationship that exists all arms of government in Plateau is a deliberate effort of Gov. Simon Lalong’ good intention to accord everyone their right place.

“As one of the leaders of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, I am aware of the great efforts put in place by the Nigerian Governors Forum to resolve the matter amicably,” he said. (NAN)

