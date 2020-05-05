Plateau Speaker says House ready to support measures to combat COVID-19

Plateau House of Assembly Speaker Abok Ayuba has assured Gov. Simon Lalong of the legislators’ readiness to support all measures aimed at tackling the dreaded COVID-19 in the state.Ayuba, in a goodwill message to Lalong who clocked 57 years on Tuesday, said that the lawmakers would equally support measures to fight insecurity and poverty.

The message signed by the Speaker’s Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, appealed to Plateau people to cooperate and support Lalong’s administration to enable it deliver on its mandate of improving the lot of Plateau residents.It admonished the governor to deploy his experience toward building a peaceful, prosperous and united Plateau, and prayed God to grant Lalong more years of health, wisdom, strength and divine protections. (NAN)