Plateau speaker lauds Lalong over infrastructure development

May 29, 2021



Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has commended Gov. Simon Lalong for providing critical infrastructure and purposeful leadership to people of state.

Ayuba made commendation in a congratulatory signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, to Lalong as he marks two years in his second tenure as governor of Plateau.

“Your giant strides in governance of state and provisions of critical infrastructure for Plateau citizens are commendable.

“As a grassroots politician and a visionary leader with unquantifiable achievements, you always have the interest of the people at heart,” he said.

He also commended the governor for prudent utilisation of funds in completing and initiating new projects, which included his legacy projects.

According to him, Lalong has justified the mandate to him by the people of the state with transformation of critical sectors of the state.

The speaker said that Lalong’s to peace and peaceful coexistence was worthy of emulation.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to support Lalong’s administration to enable to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He wished the governor a happy anniversary and God’s protection in the years ahead. (NAN)

