Plateau speaker lauds academic atmosphere at FCE Pankshin

The Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Nuhu Ayuba, has commended the peaceful academic atmosphere at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, Plateau.

Nuhu made the remark when he led principal officers of the House on a courtesy visit to the Provost of the College, Dr Amos Cirfat, saying, “only such atmosphere brings about academic excellence and development.”

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by Mr Istifanus Kyekmut, the college’s Chief Public Relations Officer, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

“The steady physical and infrastructure development of FCE Pankshin is the fruit of the peaceful academic activities being enjoyed under the leadership of the current Provost, Dr Amos Cirfat.

“I am particularly impressed that the products of the college who are members of the State Assembly in the persons of Philip Dasun and Naanlong Daniel are true reflections of the quality of learning in the institution, ” he said.

The speaker said that the college had remained an important industry for manpower development in the education sector in the state and Nigeria.

He pledged the assembly’s partnership with the college’s management toward ensuring that the college experienced tremendous growth and development.

Responding, Cirfat thanked the speaker and other principal officers for the visit, which he said, had strengthened and encouraged the management to continue to put in its best.

He said that the college owed gratitude to the Plateau Government under the leadership of Gov. Simon Lalong for appointing Dr Hosea Istifanus Finangwai and Mr Dauda Katmena as Commissioners for Agriculture and Higher Education, respectively. (NAN)