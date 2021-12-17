Plateau speaker felicitates with President Buhari @79

Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda has felicitated with on occasion of his 79th  birthday.

Sanda in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Sabastine Homuk, acknowledged Buhari’s long standing commitment to peace and unity of country.

Speaker stated that president had over years, shown an undeniable commitment to integrity, oneness and development of Nigeria.

He commended Buhari for ongoing massive infrastructure development across country and other programmes aimed at uplifting most vulnerable.

Sanda urged Nigerians to stand with President as he leads Nigeria through a difficult phase into a future of prosperity.

“On behalf of members of Plateau State 9th Assembly, we join friends, family members and political associates to rejoice with him on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

“As you celebrate, I pray that God will keep you in good health and grant you the wisdom and strength to pilot our dear nation to an enviable height,“ he said.(NAN)

