Plateau speaker felicitates with President Buhari @79

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Sanda in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Sabastine Homuk, acknowledged Buhari’s long standing commitment to peace and unity of the country.

The Speaker stated that the president had over years, shown an undeniable commitment to the integrity, oneness and development of Nigeria.

He commended Buhari for the ongoing massive infrastructure development across the country and other programmes aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable.

Sanda urged Nigerians to stand with the President as he leads Nigeria through a difficult phase into a future of prosperity.

“On behalf of members of the Plateau State 9th Assembly, we join friends, family members and political associates to rejoice with him on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

“As you celebrate, I pray that God will keep you in good health and grant you the wisdom and strength to pilot our dear nation to an enviable height,“ he said.(NAN)

