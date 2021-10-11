Plateau speaker felicitates Gbong Gwom Jos at 70

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has felicitated the His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos and President, Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs on his 70th birthday.

Ayuba, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, described the monarch as an elder statesman and leader who has distinguished himself.

The speaker said that Gyang Buba has continued to pursue the path of justice for all.

“He is an advocate of peace and peaceful co-existence among the people, devoid of religious, ethnic and political differences,” he said.

Ayuba wished the royal father many more years in good health, peace of mind, more wisdom and God’s protection.

The speaker stated that the Gbong Gwom deserved accolades from all, especially members of the Ninth Plateau House of Assembly under his watch. (NAN)

