The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has congratulated Gov. Simon Lalong on his 58th birthday.

Abok in a statement by his Press Secretary Mr Bulus Atang, said that Lalong’s leadership qualities have continue to rejuvenate public infrastructure in all sectors of the state.

The speaker stated that the governor was making unprecedented history in the governance trajectory of the state, as he continued to touch the lives of every class of residents with his pragmatic and purposeful leadership.

He commended his prudence in steering the affairs of the state in addition to the promotion of peace and reconciliation.

He urged the governor to strive hard to consolidate on his performance towards taking the state to enviable height.

Abok reiterated the commitment of the 9th Assembly to offer legislative support needed to drive and address emerging challenges in the state.

He prayed God Almighty to continue to grant Lalong the wisdom and strength required to fulfill his desire for a prosperous and peaceful Plateau. (NAN)

