Plateau speaker celebrates Prof. Tyoden @ 70

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has felicitated with the Deputy Governor of the state,Prof. Sonni Tyoden, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Ayuba in a birthday message through his Press Secretary, Mr Bulus Atang, described Tyoden as an elder statesman who had carved a niche for himself.

He said that the deputy governor’s monumental contributions to the overall growth and development of Plateau, Nigeria and the world, were commendable.