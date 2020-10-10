Plateau South senatorial by-election: PDP chairman urges electorate to vote candidate for quality representation

Hassan, in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos, said that as a former Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly and member, House of Representatives, Daika was the best choice for the position.

Mr Chris Hassan, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau chapter, has urged the electorate to vote for Mr George Daika, the party’s candidate in the Oct. 31 Senatorial by-election for Plateau South, for quality representation and legislation.

He said the former lawmaker’s experience in the legislature would be a boost for the zone as he would make a better Senator.

Hassan, who was recently elected the State Chairman of the PDP, thanked God and party delegates for entrusting him with the mandate to lead the PDP in the state.

He expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far, saying that the future was bright for the party in the state and the nation.

Hassan promised that the State Working Committee(SWC) of the party would provide the right leadership and pursue the path of reconciliation to restore power to the PDP in the state. (NAN)