Plateau south senatorial by-election: Lalong votes, says process peaceful

Gov. Simon Lalong has cast his vote in the Plateau south senatorial by-election, describing the poll as peaceful and transparent.

Lalong voted at exactly 11:46 a.m. at Ajikamai polling unit alongside his wife,Regina and daughter, Stephanie.

“I thank God there is peaceful election going on everywhere and it is an opportunity for us to elect a new senator to replace the one that died.

“I have just cast my vote, and my prayer is that my candidate will emerge victorious.

“As for the turnout of voters, I just came in, I believe that some people came earlier voted and left.

“I have not gone round, but I know that people are keen about voting in this zone, and I know that the turnout will be very impressive.

“For the security, everything is going on peacefully.

“I am the chief security of officer of this state but nobody has called me to report any security concern.

“People are voting very peacefully and that is what we expect of a typical Plateau person,” he said.

He urged the people of the zone to come out en masse and vote for the candidate of their choice and do so in a peaceful manner. (NAN)