Plateau signs agreement with SON to boost enterprises

By Blessing Odega

The Plateau government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to boost the activities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in Jos by the Director-General of the Plateau State Microfinance Development Development Agency (PLASMIDA), Mr Bomkam Wuyep, for the state government.

Also, the Director-General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim, who was represented by Mr Sale Babaji, the North Central regional manager, signed on behalf of Salim.

Wuyep said that the signing of the MoU with SON would enable the MSMEs in the state to take advantage of the services of SON which would enhance the production of the quality of locally produced goods making them of standard and competitive in the international markets.

Wuyep also said that the signing of the MoU would enable the MSMEs in the state to enjoy discounted registration with the SON.

According to him, the certification the MSMEs get from SON will also enable them to access certain fundings.

The director-general of SON said the signing of the MOU would help the MSMEs in the state to grow and ensure that their products are standardised in line with international standards.

According to him, the MoU would also enable the MSMEs in the grassroots to benefit from the packages of SON.(NAN)