Plateau set to host NAFEST 2020 – Commissioner

The Plateau State Government says arrangements have been concluded to host the 2020 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in the state.

Mr Dan Majang, Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, said this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Majang, who is also the Chairman Sub-Committee on Publicity for the festival said it wouid hold from November 22 to 28 and that it promises to be memorable.

He said that the state would leverage on its rich heritage and potentials to make the festival worthwhile.

“To achieve this, Gov. Simon Lalong has given marching orders to the Central Planning Committee to put everything in place for a successful and memorable event,” he said.

Manjang added that the cultural diversity of Plateau and “being Nigeria’s melting pot and nexus between the Northern and Southern parts of the country offers a platform to reinforce Nigeria’s unity using arts and culture by hosting the event.”

He said that the people of the state have been adequately mobilised to extend their hospitality to participants and tourists who would visit during the festival.

The Commissioner said the festival would be chaired by Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tourism and Culture with Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Special Guest.

He said the opening ceremony would hold at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, adding that other activities would hold at Lanfield Leisure park, and would be concluded with a golf tournament at the Rayfield Golf club, Jos.

He explained that the festival would also feature traditional board game, Archery, Indigenous Fabrics competition, children’s Essay Competition and cultural Quiz competition.

Others activities include choral music competition, traditional cuisine exhibition, children’s indigenous instrumental competition, children’s craft and command performance. (NAN)