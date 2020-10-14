Plateau Senatorial by-election: APC to receive defectors soon

Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, says the party will soon receive defectors from other political parties ahead of the senatorial by-election in the state slated for Oct. 31. Dabang disclosed this on Wednesday in Langtang at a town hall meeting with stakeholders and the party’s candidate for the election, Prof. Nora Daduut. “I have received series of requests from members of opposition parties who want to join the APC. “By next week, when campaign rallies start, we are going to receive the defectors, formally,”he said.

He told the stakeholders that the party had a competent and popular candidate for the senatorial race and expressed optimism that she would be victorious on Oct. 31. Sen. Victor Lar, Director-General, Nora Daduut Campaign Organisation, urged the people of Tarok nation to key into the vision of the APC to enable them to enjoy the dividends of democracy. “It is high time for the Tarok people to make history by keying into the vision of the APC by electing the first female senator from Plateau, Prof.Nora Daduut. “I am optimistic that she will make history in Plateau politics and also bring development to the zone,” Lar said.

Daduut, the APC flagbearer for the election, in her remarks, described the party as a big family. The professor of French assured the people that if elected, she would make a big difference using the APC platform. “I know Langtang North and South and to a large extent Southern Zone, to be the food basket of Plateau. “And by the grace of God with your support, we shall explore our agriculture potentials in the zone, and healthcare too, will remain paramount to me, if elected,” she said. (NAN)