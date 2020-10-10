Plateau Senatorial by-election: APC to launch campaigns with town hall meetings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will launch its campaigns with town hall meetings, ahead of the Plateau South Senatorial by-election slated for Oct. 31.
Sen. Victor Lar, Chairman of the the party’s Campaign Committee for the poll, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Jos on Saturday, said that the town hall meetings would begin on Oct.12, and would hold in the six local government areas in the zone, beginning with Wase.
Lar said that after the town hall meetings, proper campaign rallies would commence on Oct. 19 and end with a grand rally on Oct. 28 in Shendam.
He expressed optimism that the party’s candidate, Prof. Nora Daduut, would emerge victorious in the by-election.
He said that no party would be able to defeat Daduut in the poll, considering her pedigree as a thorough bred academic.
” Besides, Plateau South is the zone that has the sitting Governor, Simon Lalong.
“So, if results from the governorship election were indicative enough for the popularity of the APC in which it won convincingly in four out of the six local government areas in the zone, there is nothing to fear.
“Secondly, the people of the southern senatorial zone are politically conscious and enlightened; and they know what is good for them.
“I am saying that the voters are capable of making their choices based on the principle of credibility.
“We have a good product in Prof. Nora Daduut. You cannot compare her pedigree with that of candidates of the other parties.
Mr John Dafaan, Deputy Chairman of the Campaign Committee of the party, urged the electorate in Plateau South to make history by voting the first female senator from the state.
Dafaan, who is the immediate past Chief of Staff to Gov. Simon Lalong, assured that the party would run an open campaign that would carry everybody along. (NAN)
