Plateau Senatorial by-election: APC to launch campaigns with town hall meetings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will launch its campaigns with town hall meetings, ahead of the Plateau South Senatorial by-election slated for Oct. 31.

Sen. Victor Lar, Chairman of the the party’s Campaign Committee for the poll, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Jos on Saturday, said that the town hall meetings would begin on Oct.12, and would hold in the six local government areas in the zone, beginning with Wase.

Lar said that after the town hall meetings, proper campaign rallies would commence on Oct. 19 and end with a grand rally on Oct. 28 in Shendam.

He expressed optimism that the party’s candidate, Prof. Nora Daduut, would emerge victorious in the by-election.

He said that no party would be able to defeat Daduut in the poll, considering her pedigree as a thorough bred academic.

” Besides, Plateau South is the zone that has the sitting Governor, Simon Lalong.