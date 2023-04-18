Plateau senator-elect promises to revive agric production

By Peter Amine

Plateau Central Senator-elect Diket Plang says he will boost agricultural production in his constituency by providing enabling platforms for farmers.

He said on Tuesday in Jos that he would construct small earth dams in some strategic locations as one of the programmes to enhance farming.

Plang noted that his constituency has different agricultural potential that had not been well harnessed, saying that his plan was to tap the potential for the benefit of the citizens.

He stated that Plateau Central people were industrious but lack the requisite equipment to boost farming activities.

“I had an opportunity of surveying and studying most of my communities in Plateau Central and now that I have been elected to represent them at National Assembly, my prayer is to establish dams for irrigation.

“My people are very good in agriculture and I have seen so many streams around the senatorial district where earth dams can be constructed.

“This, I believe, will help them to farm in an out of rainy season,” he added.

The senator-elect stated that the people of Plateau Central were educated enough to contribute to the development of the state and the country.

He also promised to work closely with the security agencies to ensure adequate security in the constituency.

Plang further said that he would work with relevant agencies for the completion of Panyam-Wamba road that had been in the budget for many but had remained uncompleted.(NAN