Plateau SEMA distributes relief material to victims of natural disasters, others

The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has started the distribution of relief materials to victims of natural disasters and attacks by bandits in five local government areas of the state.

Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Plateau Deputy Governor and SEMA Board Chairman, said that the items were received from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management (NEMA) a month ago.

At the flag off of distribution on Tuesday at Rukuba near Jos, Tyodem stated that the materials were to alleviate the sufferings of the people affected by crises and even natural disasters.

“We are starting the process of distribution, and the distribution is going to five local governments of Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North and Jos East.

“Today we are starting with two local governments; Bassa and Barkin Ladi.

“We want to use this occasion to appreciate the Federal Government for the gesture that will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the victims that have been undergoing deprivation as result of series of crises.

“I also wish to thank our host, the 3rd Amoured Division for helping us keep these items at no cost to the state government,” he said.

The deputy governor listed the items for Bassa to include; 400 bags of rice, 400 bags beans, 400 bags of maize, 31 kegs of vegetable oil, 45 cartons of seasoning, 14 bags of salt, 40 cartons of Indomie.

Others are 40 cartons of Milo, 40 cartons of powdered milk, 40 cartons of bar soap, 40 cartons of detergent and 250 pieces of mattresses.

The items also include; two bales of wax prints, four bales of used clothes, eight bales of mosquito nets, six bales of blankets, 25 bales of mats, 3 bales of Guinea brocade.

The victims also received building materials which included; 175 bags of cement, 175 bundles of roofing sheets, 175 ceiling boards, 90 bags of three inches nails and 31 cartons of zinc nails.

He said that Barkin Ladi victims would get the same items in similar quantities and warned against diversion of the relief materials.

“Ensure that it is equitable, it is fair and these things go to the actual victims and not to third parties,” the deputy governor said.

Mr Chuwang Sha, SEMA Acting Executive Secretary lauded Gov. Simon Lalong for the efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

Sha said that through the governor’s efforts, the state was able to get the materials from the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The acting executive secretary said that the material would no doubt reduce the sufferings of the people who have been going through very difficult times as result of the crises.

Mr Stephen Igmala, Chairman, Bassa Local Government on behalf of other benefitting local governments, thanked the Federal Government and state for the concern and provision of the relief materials to the victims.

“We know the difficulties our people are going through and we also know that this government cares for its people.

“We will make sure that these items are distributed according to the rules and regulations laid down by SEMA and we will give report of how we distributed it,” he said. (NAN)

