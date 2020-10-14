Plateau sacks 122 primary school teachers over fake certificates

The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has sacked 122 primary school teachers discovered to have gained employment with fake certificates.

Prof. Mathew Sule, Chairman of the board disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Jos.

Sule said the development followed the intense screening exercise recently conducted by the board for teachers in the state.

He explained that the decision to sack the erring teachers was in consonance with the public service rules of the state and the guidelines of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

“In line with the directives by the TRCN that teachers without requisite qualifications should be disengaged, we conducted series of screening for our teachers.