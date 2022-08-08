Plateau revenue service trains directors to improve revenue drive

The Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), Mr Arlat Dashe, has said that the ongoing training for executives of the agency will reposition the board and boost revenue.

Dashe said this at the opening of a three-day training for the executive chairman, directors, deputy directors and assistant directors in Jos on Monday. He said that the training was aimed at repositioning the service due to the recent restructuring. “There is a recent restructuring and the training will help make staff fit into various job description that the restructuring has created. “

This category of directors need to know what is expected of them based on the new organogram,” he said. According to the chairman, the training will yield better service and an increase in revenue.

He noted that technology was key in all the service training processes as it would be used to connect various ministries and local government for easy revenue collection. The PSIRS boss further said that the training was was timely and apt and that he expected every trainee to go back and apply skills learnt in their various departments.(NAN)

