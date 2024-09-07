Plateau Rep lauds A/Court for affirming his by-election victory

Rep. Daniel Asama ( LP-Plateau) has lauded the Court of Appeal judgment, which affirmed his victory in the 2023 National Assembly by-elections for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The lawmaker expressed his feelings on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the judgment.

According to him, the judgment is a testament to the power of democracy and the rule of law, and the judiciary has shown that it remains the hope of the common man.

“The Court of Appeal in Abuja, has today, Friday September, 6, 2024, affirmed my victory at the recently concluded by-election for the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

“This ruling upholds the earlier judgment of the National Assembly Election Tribunal, which had declared me as the winner of the election.

“I humbly express my gratitude to God Almighty, and the people of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, and Plateau as a whole, for their unwavering support.

“I hail the judiciary for demonstrating its commitment to justice and upholding the will of the people,” he said.

The lawmaker dedicated the victory to God Almighty and his constituents, who he said stood by him throughout the journey.

He appreciated Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau for his support, and pledged to remain committed to serving his constituents and to work towards the betterment of the constituency.

Asama urged his political opponents to acknowledge that the will of God had prevailed in the matter, adding that they should join hands with him in moving the constituency forward. (NAN)