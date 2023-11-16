Thursday, November 16, 2023
Plateau Rep defends judiciary

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
By Femi Ogunshola

 Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau), has said that the  judiciary is doing well in the handling of csses arising from this year’s general elections.

Gagdi, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the judgments that sacked lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP were in order.

Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency, said that the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, should not be blamed for the decisions of the courts.

He accused the PDP of disregarding due process during primaries, saying that he was hopeful of a favourable outcome at the Supreme Court.(NAN)

