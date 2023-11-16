Plateau Rep defends judiciary

By Femi Ogunshola
Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau), has said that the judiciary is doing well in the handling of csses arising from this year’s general elections.
Gagdi, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the judgments that sacked lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP were in order.
Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency, said that the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, should not be blamed for the decisions of the courts.
He accused the PDP of disregarding due process during primaries, saying that he was hopeful of a favourable outcome at the Supreme Court.(NAN)