Plateau Rep decries incessant attacks, advocates community-defence

By EricJames Ochigbo

Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP/Jos South/Jos East), has decried the incessant attacks on rural communities in his Plateau constituency.

Bagos, in a statement on Monday, particularly decried the weekend attacks in Mangu and Jos South Local Government Areas where more than 20 persons were killed by bandits.

The parliamentarian called on innocent villagers to organise and defend themselves against the attackers.

According to him, by Nigeria’s Constitution, every citizen has the right to self-defence and the right to exercise it.

“In the face of this kind of breakdown in the will and capacity to protect the people and their communities, law-abiding citizens must organise to protect themselves.

“Citizens have a legitimate duty in law and morality to ensure the continuity of human life.

“Self-defence is indeed a constitutional right; section 14(2)(b) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution says the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Accordingly, section 17(2)(b) of the same Constitution says that the sanctity of the human person shall be recognised and to reinforce this, section 33(2)(a) makes self-defence lawful when undertaken in defence of any person from unlawful violence or for the defence of property,” he said.

The lawmaker said that most of his constituents now live in fear of bandits as the attacks were becoming a daily affair.

“It is sad that innocent citizens are being attacked and killed on daily bases in Plateau, particularly in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Mangu where hundreds have lost their lives since May 2023.

“The villagers cannot go to the farm; several persons have been displaced as their lands have been taken over and farmlands destroyed.

“Just on Saturday, 12 persons were killed in Mangu. Yesterday (Sunday) night, seven of my constituents, who are miners, were targeted and gunned down. This is sad, barbaric and stands condemned.

“I want to call on the people of Plateau to be alert and defend themselves against attackers; we must unite and defend the land. We are a peaceful people but our inheritance, which is our land, will never be taken by force,” he said.

The lawmaker identified those killed in the last attack as Ishaya David, 25; Paul Dangyuruk, 23; Bitrus Dantou, Davou Boyi, 40; Joseph John, 39; Timothy Peter, 35; among others. (NAN)

