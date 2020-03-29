Plateau records suspected case of coronavirus

A suspected case of Coronavirus has been recorded in Jos North local government area of Plateau, Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Ndam said.

In an interview on Sunday in Jos, he said the suspect that has tested positive, is an aide of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

He said the state team comprising of World Health Organisation (WHO), health officials and security Agencies among others have gone to his home to take his sample for test in Abuja.

“One of the aides of the governor of Bauchi is on self isolation, our team went to his house twice to ensure he embarks on self isolation.

“The test result is supposed to take 48 hours. We implore Plateau residents to comply with the preventive measures of personal and respiratory hygiene,” he said.

NAN recalls that the State previously recorded 43 suspected cases of COVID-19, following the arrival of four Chinese miners from China to Wase local government Area of the state.

The persons who were in self isolation for 14 days were later confirmed negative after the results came out. (NAN)