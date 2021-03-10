Plateau receives 105,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine – Health Commissioner

The Plateau Government has received 105,600 doses of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The Health Commissioner Dr Lar Ndam disclosed this in a chat the News Agency of Nigeria on in Pankshin.

“We have just received of 105,600 doses of from the Federal Government through the Yakubu Gowon Airport.

“Our next step would be immediate onward distribution to our cold chains around the 17 Local Government .

“Once we have done that, we shall the vaccination exercise without further delay to safe our from the ravaging , “the commissioner assured the .

Ndam expressed regrets at Plateau being branded an epic- of the .

NAN that the state government has trained 4,296 health workers to administer the COVID-19 in the state, (NAN)

