Plateau priotises Golf for a purpose — Lalong

The Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, says his administration has decided to popularise Golf game to harness its potential for tourism, business and hospitality.

A statement issued in Jos said that the governor spoke when he welcomed amateur golfers to the ongoing Golf tournament in Jos to unveil the redesigned Rayfield Golf Course, Jos.The statement said that the governor also observed that “the game of golf is associated with the historical role that mining played in the development and growth of Plateau and the country. “As a governor with passion for sports including golf, the administration has redesigned Rayfield Golf Course to be a legacy in sports sector”

.Lalong noted that peace which had been substantially restored in the state would give citizens and visitors confidence to visit Plateau for business and leisure.“Also, making the Rayfield Golf Course green puts it in a good position to be recognised nationally and internationally as the first Golf Club in the country,” he saidThe governor welcomed the amateur golfers to Jos for a tournament that teed off on Monday to unveil the redesigned oldest golf course in the country — the Rayfield Golf Course — founded in 1913. In the statement, signed by Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Mr Makut Macham, the governor observed that the “history of golf is associated with the historical role that mining played in the development and growth of Plateau”

.The statement qouted the Captain of the Rayfield Golf Club, retired Air Commodore Lazarus Mshelia, as saying that more than 200 professional and amateur players from across the country would participate in the tournament.“The golfers are participating in the tournament which is a huge gain from the successive Governor’s Cup organised in the state under Gov. Lalong”, it quoted Mshelia as saying.

The statement said that Mshelia appreciated Lalong for his passion in developing Golf in Plateau which had brought in more players.Tournament Director, Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria JohnBull Dangofa said the event had shown early signs rising to the standard of a spectacular sporting fiesta.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

