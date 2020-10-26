Plateau police command advises hoodlums to return looted property or face the law

The Police Command in Plateau has advised hoodlums who participated in the looting of some warehouses in the state to return the items they carted away or face the full wrath of the law.
The Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Donbey Peter, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Jos.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums had vandalised the warehouses of the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), that of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Jos and made away with foodstuff and other valuables.
The miscreants also vandalised other government buildings and private businesses within Jos metropolis and carted away items worth millions of Naira.
Peter said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edward Egbuka, had condemned the criminal act, which he said, was aimed at truncating the peace being enjoyed in the state.
“The commissioner described it as an act of criminality aimed at truncating the tireless efforts of the Police and other security agencies at ensuring a peaceful Plateau.
“We therefore wish to give the looters the grace to immediately return every looted item to the nearest local government secretariat not later than Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“Anyone found in possession of any looted item after this date will be arrested and brought to book,” he said.
He also reminded the public that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the area was still in force, warning that anyone caught violating the order would be decisively dealt with. (NAN)
