Plateau police command advises hoodlums to return looted property or face the law

The Police Command in Plateau has advised hoodlums who participated in the looting of some warehouses in the state to return the items they carted away or face the full wrath of the law.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Donbey Peter, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums had vandalised the warehouses of the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), that of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Jos and made away with foodstuff and other valuables.

The miscreants also vandalised other government buildings and private businesses within Jos metropolis and carted away items worth millions of Naira.